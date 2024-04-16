Millat Express incident: Another video of deceased woman emerges

Crime Crime Millat Express incident: Another video of deceased woman emerges

Millat Express incident: Another video of deceased woman emerges

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 23:10:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Another video of Maryam, a victim of violence by a police officer, has come out in the Millat Express.

In the new video, the woman could be heard making noise along with her children while she could also be seen raising her hand.

On the other hand, the committee formed by IG Railway Rao Sardar has not yet completed the inquiry into the incident.

The inquiry members have recorded the statements of the two passengers and the constable, but the statement of the woman's brother Afzal has not been recorded yet.

The brother of the deceased woman said Constable Amir Ali has killed my sister Maryam by pushing her from a moving train.

“The matter is being fully investigated, action will be taken in light of the inquiry report,” IG Railway Rao Sardar said.

Earlier this week, the woman beaten up by a railway policeman in a train a few days ago was found dead.

A video was circulated on social media showing a policeman torturing a woman and her children in Millat Express on April 7.

After the video, the railway officials took action and arrested the policeman for torturing the woman.

On Sunday, the woman’s body was found near Channi Goth station.

According to Afzal, the bother of the woman, his sister lived in a Jaranwala village and went to Karachi for meeting her relatives on Eid.

He alleged that the policeman tortured her and took her with him on April 7.

Later, her dead body was found near the railway station. It is learnt that the policeman has been released on bail.