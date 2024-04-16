Robbers continue to plunder citizens in Karachi

Bandit injured in police ‘encounter’

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Robbers on Monday made off with cash, valuables and a car in separate incidents, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in Nazimabad, bandits plundered cash and mobile phones from passersby on a road.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media in which it could be seen that robbers holding pistols were plundering cash and other valuables from citizens after stopping their bikes.

In another incident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, armed bandits snatched a car from its driver and escaped. Police have registered a case.

In Liaquatabad, police arrested an alleged robber after he was injured in shootout with law enforcers. Arms, a stolen bike and cash were seized from the arrested bandit. Police started investigation after shifting him to hospital.

