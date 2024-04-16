Two abductees rescued during Katcha area operation

They were kidnapped for ransom

Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 07:22:10 PKT

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – Police rescued two security guards kidnapped by robbers of Katcha area a month ago, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

The rescued abductees identified as Abdul Sattar and Gul Sher were security guards and kidnapped for ransom on March 19.

Napar police were informed that the robbers of Katcha area held the custody of two persons and were hiding in Katcha area.

A police team reached the hiding place of the robbers. On seeing police approaching towards them, the bandits opened fire.

Police retaliated in a befitting manner and forced the kidnapper to run away leaving the victims in their hideouts.

Police recovered them and shifted to a safe place. Further investigation was under way.

