Robber plunders cash from worshipers in Karachi mosque

Police are collecting CCTV footage of the incident

Mon, 15 Apr 2024 05:27:14 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A robber plundered cash and valuables from three persons sitting in a mosque Karimabad area.

According to a caretaker of the mosque, Faizan-e-Attar Masjid, an armed robber entered the mosque and snatched mobile phones and Rs10,000 cash from three worshippers present inside the mosque.

According to police personnel, the mosque administration did not register a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

They said Azizabad police are collecting CCTV footage of the incident from different places.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 19 citizens in Karachi fell victim to shootouts by robbers this Ramazan.

According to a report, over 6,780 street crime incidents took place in Karachi in one month, while 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 others stolen.

