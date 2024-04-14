Man kills wife for 'giving birth to girl'

Crime Crime Man kills wife for 'giving birth to girl'

The alleged murderer was arrested with murder weapon

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 03:10:43 PKT

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) - A man allegedly killed his wife with repeated strikes of knife for giving birth to a baby girl in Dokh Mian Mehrab here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

Police have arrested the killer with the murder weapon and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the father of the woman, who said his son-in-law was unhappy with birth of the girl.

On the day of the incident, after a brief altercation he killed her with a knife.

He told police their marriage took place a year ago and a baby girl was born a month ago. Further investigation was under way.

