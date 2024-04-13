One person killed over minor dispute in Karachi

In a separate case, two brothers seriously injured over family rivalry

Published On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 17:45:41 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A person lost his life due to the attacks of opponents during the fighting in Karachi.

According to the details, the tragic incident of firing took place in Landhi Majeed area of Karachi where shots were fired over a minor dispute during which one person died on the spot due to firing.

After receiving information about the incident, a heavy police force reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for necessary legal action. The deceased person was identified as 35-year-old Mohsin.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, two brothers were seriously injured when they were attacked with knives over a long-standing enmity in Pirabad Mianwali area of Karachi.