One robber killed, three arrested in police encounters in Sindh

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 17:21:05 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One robber was killed while three were arrested during the police encounters in Karachi, Jacobabad and Thatta.

However, three dacoits managed to escape.

According to the details, two armed bandits were escaping after the incident in Bilal Colony area of Karachi.

When the police got the information, they reached at the incident place hurriedly. As soon as they saw the police, the accused started firing.

One of the accused died due to the retaliatory firing of the police while his accomplice escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.

On the other hand, during the exchange of fire with the police near the Iranian camp in Mominabad police station of Karachi, one robber was injured and taken into custody while the other escaped.

Also, there was another police encounter in the limits of Jacobabad police station, during which an accused was arrested in an injured condition. He was wanted by the police in more than a dozen cases.