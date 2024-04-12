Another person shot dead as Karachi bundits on the prowl

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In the midst of ever-increasing crimes in the city, robbers shot dead a man in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowrangi for resisting robbery during Eidul Fitr.

The victim who lost his life on the second day of Eid was identified as Turab Zaidi and he was a father of three children.

According to the police officials, as the deceased took out money from the ATM of a private bank, robbers came and snatched money from him and mobile from his friend's killed him and killed him on resistance.

After the incident, the robbers managed to escape and as soon as the information received, a heavy contingent of police and rangers reached the spot and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses from the scene.

On the other hand, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar expressed his anger over the incident and ordered the immediate suspension of SHO Gulshan Iqbal Ghulam Yasin and directed the SSP East to inquire and arrest the accused as soon as possible.