Three of a family shot dead in Khuzdar

Reason for the triple murder could not be ascertained

Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 03:55:11 PKT

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) - Three members of a family were shot dead near Samri Chowk Chashma here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Armed men in Tehsil Zehri of Khuzdar attacked three members of a family and escaped. All the three persons succumbed to their injuries before being shifted to hospital.

On information, a police team reached the crime scene and started investigation into the triple murder.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Police said the motives behind the murder of three people could not be ascertained, but preliminary investigation suggested the murder could be the result of old enmity.

