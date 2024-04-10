Two robbers killed in Lahore police 'encounter'
Stolen bike, arms seized
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed in police encounter in Millat Park here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.
Police were informed that two alleged robbers riding a bike were plundering passersby on a road.
When police reached there, the robbers opened fire on police party. Police retaliated in a befitting manner and killed them.
Their identity could not be ascertained. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.
Police have claimed that the outlaws were involved in dozens of incidents of robbery and other heinous crimes.
A stolen bike and weapons were seized from them. Further investigation continued.