Two robbers killed in Lahore police 'encounter'

Crime Crime Two robbers killed in Lahore police 'encounter'

Stolen bike, arms seized

Follow on Published On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 06:04:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed in police encounter in Millat Park here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that two alleged robbers riding a bike were plundering passersby on a road.

When police reached there, the robbers opened fire on police party. Police retaliated in a befitting manner and killed them.

Their identity could not be ascertained. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police have claimed that the outlaws were involved in dozens of incidents of robbery and other heinous crimes.

A stolen bike and weapons were seized from them. Further investigation continued.

