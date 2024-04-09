Protest against killing of 'robber' in police encounter

Demo hit traffic on Sahiwal Road

Tue, 09 Apr 2024 06:28:27 PKT

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Parents and relatives of an alleged bandit killed in police ‘encounter’ took out a protest rally against police and appealed to the government to take notice of the murder of their innocent son.

The protesters blocked Sahiwal Road and burnt tyres on the road to press their demand for fair inquiry into the matter.

On Monday, police were informed about the presence of three suspected robbers in an area. When police rushed to the site to arrest the robbers, the outlaws opened fire on them.

Police returned their fire. As a result, a bandit was killed and his two accomplices were arrested.

But the relatives of the alleged robber claimed that police killed him unjustifiably.

A worst traffic jam was witnessed on Sahiwal Road and its adjoining areas. A police team reached the spot to main law and order situation.

