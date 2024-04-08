Bandit killed, four arrested after 'encounters' with police in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was killed and four were arrested after ‘encounters’ with police in separate incidents here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

In Gulshan-e-Mimar, three burglars broke into a bungalow. Police got information about the presence of the robbers in the bungalow and reached the area and cordoned off the building and asked the robbers to surrender, but they opened fire on police, who returned the fire.

As a result, a robber was killed and his two accomplices were injured and later arrested.

The dead and the injured were shifted to hospital. Police recovered motorcycles and weapons from them.

In Shah Faisal Pull, a robber was arrested after an encounter with police whereas his accomplice escaped.

In Zayed Colony of Larkana, people caught hold of a robber whereas his two accomplices escaped. They were snatching bike from a man when nearby people reached there and captured a robber and his two accomplices ran away.

