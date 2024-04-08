Iftar Time Ramadan 28
Robbers who murdered five during robberies killed in police 'encounter'

Crime

Further investigation under way

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers involved in the murder of five people – a policeman among them- were killed in an alleged encounter with police in Shahdra here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The suspected burglars on Saturday night had killed two persons including a girl and injured two others during a robbery at a milk shop.

The same outlaws had also martyred a policeman and snatched his rifle five days ago.

On information, police raided a place to arrest the burglars. On seeing the police party approaching towards them, the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing. Police retaliated in a befitting manner and killed them.

Police have claimed that the robbers belonged to notorious Topi Gang and committed dozens of heinous crimes including kidnapping for ransom and murder.

 

 

