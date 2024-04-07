Burglars kill two during robbery attempt at milk shop in Lahore

Police have launched investigation

Sun, 07 Apr 2024 05:07:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two persons – a girl of them- were killed in the firing of two robbers during a robbery attempt at a milk shop in Shahdra Town, near Ghoray Shah Stop here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

The girl was identified as Anika, 17, whereas the man was identified as Shehroaz aged 24. A man injured in firing was identified as Zulfiqar.

He is stated to the father of the girl who had come to the milk shop with her father.

The video of the incident has gone viral. Having being informed, a police team scrambled to the crime scene and cordoned off the area after shifting the injured and dead bodies to hospital.

The law enforcers started investigation and were using CCTV footage to find out the clue about the robbers who fled after the incident.

