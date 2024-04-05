One killed, seven injured as two groups trade fire in Lahore

Fight between children is stated to be the reason for firing

Fri, 05 Apr 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A scuffle between children claimed life of a man and injuries to seven people in Liaquatabad here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The deceased was identified as Sajjad. Those injured were identified as Shahid, Usman, Osama and Tanveer.

On receiving information, police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead body and the injured to hospital for legal procedure.

Police said children fell out one another during playing in a street. When their elders came to know, they stepped in their brawl and used weapons freely against one another.

As a result, a man died and seven sustained bullet injuries. Those who opened fire ran away. Police were raiding to arrest them after registering a case.

