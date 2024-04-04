Citizen injured as police arrest six robbers after 'encounters'

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Robbers injured a man during robbery whereas police claimed to have arrested six bandits in separate incidents on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In Baloch Colony, two robbers injured a citizen and plundered cash and valuables from him. After the incident, the bandits drove away. Police reached the spot and launched a search for the fleeing outlaws.

In Lyari and Kemari, police apprehended four criminals with three stolen bikes, valuables and arms. Further investigation is under way.

In Sanger Pirwell, police arrested a robber after an exchange of fire. He was injured in the encounter and later arrested. His two accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness. Police recovered a motorcycle and weapons from the arrested robber.

In Site police jurisdiction of Sukkur, police arrested a burglar after he was arrested in shootout with police. His two accomplices escaped. The arrested robber was identified as Roshin Ali.

