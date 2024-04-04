Iftar Time Ramadan 24
Lahore
LHR
06:26 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:51 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:33 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:39 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:55 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Citizen injured as police arrest six robbers after 'encounters'

Citizen injured as police arrest six robbers after 'encounters'

Crime

Further investigation is under way

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Robbers injured a man during robbery whereas police claimed to have arrested six bandits in separate incidents on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In Baloch Colony, two robbers injured a citizen and plundered cash and valuables from him. After the incident, the bandits drove away. Police reached the spot and launched a search for the fleeing outlaws.

In Lyari and Kemari, police apprehended four criminals with three stolen bikes, valuables and arms. Further investigation is under way.

In Sanger Pirwell, police arrested a robber after an exchange of fire. He was injured in the encounter and later arrested. His two accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness. Police recovered a motorcycle and weapons from the arrested robber.

In Site police jurisdiction of Sukkur, police arrested a burglar after he was arrested in shootout with police. His two accomplices escaped. The arrested robber was identified as Roshin Ali.
 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News