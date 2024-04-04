Admonition over mobile phone: Six-class student commits suicide

Crime Crime Admonition over mobile phone: Six-class student commits suicide

Mother rebuked him for using too much mobile phone

Follow on Published On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 07:32:59 PKT

RAIWAND (Dunya News) - A 12-year-old boy committed suicide when his mother rebuked him for giving too much to mobile phone in Mission Colony here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The student of 6h class was frustrated and dejected over the rebuke of his mother for using the mobile phone excessively.

In frustration, he locked himself in a room and committed suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Police reached the crime scene on information and shifted the dead body to hospital for post-mortem.