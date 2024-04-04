Iftar Time Ramadan 24
Lahore
LHR
06:26 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:51 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:33 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:39 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:55 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Admonition over mobile phone: Six-class student commits suicide

Admonition over mobile phone: Six-class student commits suicide

Crime

Mother rebuked him for using too much mobile phone

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RAIWAND (Dunya News) - A 12-year-old boy committed suicide when his mother rebuked him for giving too much to mobile phone in Mission Colony here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The student of 6h class was frustrated and dejected over the rebuke of his mother for using the mobile phone excessively.

In frustration, he locked himself in a room and committed suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Police reached the crime scene on information and shifted the dead body to hospital for post-mortem.

 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News