Robbers injure citizen, plunder cash from shop in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Robbers injured a citizen and plundered cash from a milk shop here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Police arrested three suspected bandits whereas their two accomplices escaped in two other incidents.

In Baldia Town, armed robbers entered a milk shop and fled after stealing money from a cash counter.

In Gulshan-e-Hadid, unidentified suspects shot at and injured a citizen. He was shifted to hospital. The victim was identified as Tanveer. The robbers escaped. Police started their search.

During an alleged police encounter near Shalimar Bus Stand in Sadar area of Karachi, a suspected robber was arrested when he was injured after an exchange of fire with police.

The robber was identified as Bilal. Police recovered weapons and a mobile phone from the arrested robber.

During an alleged police encounter in Sukkur, a robber was arrested after he was injured. The suspect was wanted by police in serious crimes.

