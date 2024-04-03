Two burglars killed in Rawalpindi police 'encounter'

Crime Crime Two burglars killed in Rawalpindi police 'encounter'

Their third accomplice fled

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 07:15:00 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two robbers were killed and their third accomplice escaped after an exchange of fire with police here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

On a suspicion, policemen standing at a security barricade gave a signal to three suspects riding a bike to stop for checking.

The robbers instead opened fire, which the police retaliated and killed two outlaws whereas their third accomplice ran away under the cover of darkness.

Police started a search operation to trace the fleeing outlaw. The law enforcers launched investigation after shifting the dead bodies to hospital.

Police claimed the dead bandits were involved in dozens of cases of heinous crimes. Police seized weapons and stolen valuables from them.

