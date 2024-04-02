Citizen robbed of cash, three bandits held after 'encounters'

Arms, looted cash seized

Follow on Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 07:22:54 PKT

KARACHI: (Dunya News) – Robbers deprived a citizen of his cash and valuables in Gulberg here on Monday whereas in Hyderabad and Jacobabad police arrested three bandits after an ‘exchange’ of fire, Dunya News reported.

Three armed robbers riding a motorcycle stopped a citizen in Gulberg and robbed him of a mobile phone and cash and fled.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. Police launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing robbers and registered a case on the complaint of the affected man.

In Hyderabad Phaleli police area, police claimed to have arrested a robber after an encounter. In the shootout, the robber was injured and shifted to hospital.

The suspect was identified as Shahnawaz. He was wanted in 15 cases of heinous crimes. Further investigation was under way.

In Tharri area of Jacobabad, after an ‘exchange’ of fire with the police, two robbers were injured and arrested.

Weapons were recovered from the arrested burglars. Police shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

