Five policemen injured in Bannu gun attack

CM seeks report of the attack

BANNU: (Dunya News) – Five policemen sustained injuries on Monday when their vehicle during a routine patrol came under fire by unidentified assailants, Dunya News reported.

The firing incident took place near a refugee camp in Bannu area. The attackers after the assault escaped under the cover of darkness.

Those injured in the firing were shifted to hospital. On receiving information about the shooting, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the outlaws.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police high-ups.

The law enforcers stepped up security in the area and put the law-enforcement agencies on high alert.

