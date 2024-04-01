Street crimes claim 10 lives during Ramazan in Karachi

Sindh interior minister warns action against police over failure to check crimes

KARACHI: (Dunya News) - Bandits have killed 10 citizens on resistance during the month of Ramazan, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, on the 3rd of Ramazan, robbers killed a milk seller near Malir Cantt. On the 5th of Ramazan, Farhan was killed in Isa Nagri by the robbers. On the 10th of Ramazan, robbers gunned down Akhtar Masih in the Pakistan Bazaar.

Robbers killed a young engineer, Shoaib Shafqat, in Malir Cantt. On 13th of Ramazan, shopkeeper Abdul Rehman was killed by robbers in North Karachi, while on 14th of Ramadan, a young, Zohaib of Liaquatabad, was shot dead by bandits in Sarjani Town.

On the 15th of Ramazan, a woman, Nazia, was killed in the parking lot of Qatar Hospital by the robbers. On the 18th of Ramazan, Ali Rahbar was killed by bandits in Gulistan Johar.

According to the police officials, during the month of Ramazan, three thousand and 300 incidents of street crimes were reported. Six robbers were killed in encounters with the police. Around 148 street criminals were arrested and 100 injured.

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has warned that an SHO concerned will be accountable for any crime in his area and he would be taken to task.

The minister asked the Sindh IG that an action would also be taken against the police high-ups in the wake of street crimes.

