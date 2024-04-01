Cop martyred, youngster killed by robbers in Jacobabad

SHO suspended after the incident

JACOBABAD (Dunya News) - A policeman embraced martyrdom and a youngster lost his life in an attempt to foil a robbery bid near Inter Station here on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

The policeman was identified as Asadullah and the youngster as Suleman. On information, rescue teams and police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

A man was also injured by the firing of the fleeing bandits. SSP Saleem Shah reached the spot and started investigation.

He suspended Bahu Khosu Police Station SHO for dereliction of duty and ordered him to report his office.

Police found a mobile phone from the crime scene and said with the help of the device they will trace whereabouts of the outlaws.