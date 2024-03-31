Three killed over family dispute in Lahore

Crime Crime Three killed over family dispute in Lahore

After firing the accused commits suicide, shooting himself

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 23:26:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three people were gunned down over a family dispute in in Rasool Park, Samanabad on Sunday.

Iqbal Town SP Ikhlaqullah Tarar stated that three individuals were killed and two others suffered injuries in the firing. According to preliminary investigations, the SP said, the incident of firing occurred due to a family dispute.

Police contingents reached the scene and the forensic team initiated the investigation.

The SP mentioned that the suspect, Nadeem, engaged to Sarfraz's daughter a year ago. Nadeem went to the residence of Sarfraz and opened fire on the family, resultantly, Sarfraz and his daughter Nadia lost their lives while Irfan and Shazia were injured.

After the firing, Nadeem committed suicide, shooting himself.