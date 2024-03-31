Teefi, Gogi declared POs in Balaj Tipu murder case

The key suspects on the run since the murder

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – Police have declared Khawaja Tareef alias Teefi Butt and Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt proclaimed offenders (POs) in the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckanwala.

Despite passing of more than one month, the main accused did not surrender to police.

Teefi Butt is out of the country and Gogi Butt is hiding in the county.

According to Organised Crime Unit (OCU) DIG, police after declaring them POs had started a procedure to get red warrants issued against them.

Ameer Balaj Tipu was shot dead last month at a wedding ceremony.

The suspected shooter identified as Muzaffar Hussain, a gunman of Teefi Butt, had killed Balaj.

Muzaffar was also shot dead instantly after the murder.

Teefi and Gogi were nominated in an FIR registered by Ameer Moasab, younger brother of Balaj.

The investigations so far have pointed Teefi as the main character in masterminding and executing the murder of the youth.

A close friend of Ahsan Shah was arrested for spying and surveillance of Ameer Balaj for Teefi to facilitate his murder after taking Rs50 million from Teefi.

