Iftar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
06:21 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:48 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:28 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:34 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:50 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Robbers take away Rs18m from cash van in Karachi

Robbers take away Rs18m from cash van in Karachi

Crime

Investigation is under way

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three robbers riding a bike took away Rs18million in cash from a cash van of a private company in Bhasin Colony here on Wednesday night, Dunya News.

The cash van left its company office when three robbers stopped it on a road and held the van personnel hostage at gunpoint and decamped with Rs18million in cash.

Having being informed, police rushed to the scene and started investigation after registering a robbery case.

Police have included the staffers of the company in their investigation. This is the biggest heist in the current year.

Two day days ago a trader was robbed of Rs5million in cash when he was returning home after drawing the cash from a bank.

Footage of a surveillance camera showing robbers snatching cash from the trader went viral on Wednesday.

 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News