Robbers take away Rs18m from cash van in Karachi

Investigation is under way

Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 05:56:55 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three robbers riding a bike took away Rs18million in cash from a cash van of a private company in Bhasin Colony here on Wednesday night, Dunya News.

The cash van left its company office when three robbers stopped it on a road and held the van personnel hostage at gunpoint and decamped with Rs18million in cash.

Having being informed, police rushed to the scene and started investigation after registering a robbery case.

Police have included the staffers of the company in their investigation. This is the biggest heist in the current year.

Two day days ago a trader was robbed of Rs5million in cash when he was returning home after drawing the cash from a bank.

Footage of a surveillance camera showing robbers snatching cash from the trader went viral on Wednesday.