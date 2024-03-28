Man kills sister, buries body to hide crime in Toba Tek Singh

Body exhumed, probe launched

TOBA TEK SINGH: (Dunya News) – A man killed his sister after chocking her breath with the help of a pillow on her face in Chak No. 477 JB here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The reason for this gruesome murder could not be ascertained.

According to sources, the man killed his 22-year-old sister named Maria by putting a pillow on her face in the presence of his father and other people.

The police have registered a case and started investigation. Police said the murderer had buried the body of the girl in the presence of her father.

Toba Tek Singh DPO said the girl's body has been exhumed, adding police were investigating to ascertain the reason for the murder.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the killer. A video of the incident has gone viral in which it could be seen that the man was murdering his sister whereas his father and other people were present there and making no efforts to rescue the girl.

