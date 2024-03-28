Nine suspects arrested in Katcha area operation

Crime Crime Nine suspects arrested in Katcha area operation

The operation has been launched to arrest the killers of schoolteacher Allah Rakhiyo

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 04:10:12 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police and rangers in a joint intelligence based operation in Kandhkot Katcha area on Wednesday night arrested nine suspects involved in abetting robbers, Dunya News reported.

The suspects belong to Kokari Nandoi Criminal Gang who is involved in kidnapping for ransom incidents.

The law enforcers have launched the operation in the Katcha area to track down the criminals who had murdered schoolteacher Allah Rakhiyo a few days ago.

In the operation, the law enforcers have demolished hideouts of bandits.

A spokesman for rangers has said police and rangers would continue operation till the arrest of those involved in plundering and kidnapping for ransom.

The arrested suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.