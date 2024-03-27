Robbers plunder Rs5m from trader in Karachi

Sindh IG calls meeting on law and order

KARACHI: (Dunya News) Robbers plundered Rs5million in cash from a trader in Korangi Industrial Area here on Tuesday.

Sindh IG convened a meeting to review law and order situation in the City.

Armed robbers in Korangi Industrial Area robbed a businessman of Rs5million and fled from the scene.

In the wake of increasing crimes in Karachi, the IG called an important meeting on Wednesday (today) at 11 am.

DIGs and SSPs will participate in a briefing will be given to the IG on law and order situation.

During the meeting, the police officers will inform the IG about the investigation into the cases of murders and injuries due to resistance on robbery. A strategy will be formed to check street crimes.

