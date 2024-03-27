Robbers' firing claims life of woman during encounter with police in Karachi

Crime Crime Robbers' firing claims life of woman during encounter with police in Karachi

Police were investigating

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 06:15:11 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A woman was killed by the firing of robbers during an encounter with police in Orangi Town here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that two armed robbers were plundering citizens on a road. Law enforcers reached the spot. To the see the police, the bandits opened fire.

Police retaliated. But a bullet from the robbers hit a woman passing through the road. She got fatal injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

Police claimed the woman died by the firing of the burglars. She was identified as Nadia. She was going to see her relative in hospital.

After the incident, the robbers fled the scene. Police started a manhunt for the arrest of the outlaws.