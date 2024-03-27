1,330 arrested as police continue swoop on kite flyers

19,700 kites seized

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Police launched a crackdown on kite flyers across the City and arrested 1,330 persons involved in kite flying.

This action comes in the wake of various operations conducted last month against kite flying, resulting in the registration of 1,285 cases and the arrest of 1,330 outlaws.

This was stated by a Lahore police spokesman. He said among the arrested individuals, there are 1,223 kite flyers, 95 kite sellers, and 12 kite manufacturers.

The apprehended individuals were found in possession of over 19,700 kites and 1,116 string rolls.

The arrests were made in different areas, including 308 individuals in City Division, 296 in Cantonment, 108 in Civil Lines, 214 in Sadar, 157 in Iqbal Town, and 247 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Saddique Kamyana stated that the bloody game of kite flying cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasised that stringent actions are being taken against those involved in the bloody business of kite flying under the Kite Flying Act, targeting individuals engaged in the manufacturing, buying, selling, and use of kites and strings.