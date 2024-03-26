Iftar Time Ramadan 15
Two bandits killed in 'gunfight' with police in Lahore

Crime

LAHORE: (Web Desk) - Two suspected robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in Sattokatla here on Monday.

Police received a call that four suspected robbers were looting citizens in Nawab Town. A team responded to the call and left for the arrest of the outlaws.

On seeing police, the suspects fled. The law enforcers chased them. The fleeing bandits opened fire on police party.

In an exchange of fire, two robbers received serious bullet injuries and died.

They were identified as Basharat Mushtaq of Nankana Sahib and Ali Zeb of Lahore.

Their bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy. Further investigation was under way.

 

