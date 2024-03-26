SHO suspended as robbers kill another young man on resistance in Karachi

Police have started investigation

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Robbers killed another youngster on resistance in Sarjani Town here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

The youngster was returning home from an Iftar party when four suspected robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from him.

When the man attempted to take back his mobile phone and cash, the bandits opened fire. A bullet hit in the chest of the man, killing him on the spot.

The robbers escaped. Police reached the spot and started investigation. Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar took notice of the murder and suspended Sarjani Town and ordered an inquiry against him, besides seeking past and present record of the SHO.

SSP Hafiz–ur-Rehman reached the spot and issued order for the arrest of the outlaw at the earliest.

