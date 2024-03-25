Another youngster falls prey to street crime in Karachi

Published On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 07:03:17 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Another youngster fell prey to street crime when two dacoits killed him on resistance in Sector-5 of North Karachi here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Armed robbers entered his shop and started plundering cash and valuables. The shopkeeper put resistance. As a result, robbers killed him and fled with the looted cash.

People of the area held a protest against the murder of the shopkeeper and voiced concern over rising crimes.

They blocked traffic on roads and demanded the police arrest the robbers.

It should be noted that more than 45 citizens have so far lost their lives in the first three months of this year in Karachi.

Incidents of kidnapping for ransom and extortion are increasing in the City.

In another incident in Pannu Aqil, a robber was arrested after he was injured in an encounter with police whereas his two accomplices escaped.

Rangers and police in a joint operation in Kacha area of Kandhkot arrested three suspected robbers and 15 shelters of Kokari, Nandwani, Banglani and Cholyani gangs were demolished.

