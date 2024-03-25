Policeman martyred in Kandhkot operation against bandits

SSP said operation against criminals will continue

KANDHKOT (Dunya News) – A policeman embraced martyrdom during an operation against bandits in Jamal Village here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

A joint operation of rangers and police continued in the area to weed out the criminals hiding in the village. SHO Abdul Razak and a head constable were on a patrol duty in the restive village when they came under fire from the firing of the outlaws.

In the firing, the constable received bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital. Police sent his body to hospital for autopsy.

SSP Bashir Barohi said the operation against the criminals hiding in the village will continue, adding those involved the killing the policeman would not be spared.