Amir Balaj murder case: Main accused remand extended in police custody

Police seek remand for further investigation

Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 02:17:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A court on Saturday extended the remand of Ahsan Shah-a prime suspect-in the murder case of Amir Balaj Tipu, Dunya News reported.

Police produced the accused in the court of Magistrate Rizwan Ahmed and sought his remand for more four days, which the court granted in police custody.

Police told the court that the accused custody was required for further investigation.

CIA police had arrested Ahsan Shah on the charge of facilitating the killers of Amir Balaj by giving them information about the presence of Balaj at a wedding party.

Ahsan Shah was a close friend of the deceased Amir Balaj and he allegedly received money from those behind the murder of Balaj.