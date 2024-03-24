Sehar Time Ramadan 13
Two bandits killed in 'crossfire' with police in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday night claimed to have killed two suspected robbers in an ‘encounter’ in Korangi Zaman Town, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the alleged outlaws were fleeing after plundering mobile phones and a motorcycle from citizens in Korangi Zaman Town.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot. On seeing the police party, the robbers opened fire on the police party and fled.

Police chased them and after an exchange of fire, the fleeing robbers were killed.

Police recovered arms and mobile phones from the robbers. Police said the encounter continued for some time and more police force was called to fight the outlaws.

According to police, the bandits are history-sheeters and wanted in many heinous crimes. Further investigation was under way.
 

