Two robbers injured, arrested in Karachi 'encounter'

The suspects are involved in dozens of incidents of robbery

Sun, 24 Mar 2024 01:38:14 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday night claimed to have arrested two suspected robbers after an ‘encounter’ with law enforcers in Orangi Town, Dunya News reported.

According to police, two suspected robbers were plundering valuables from passersby on a road.

On being informed, police reached the spot. On seeing police approaching towards them, the bandits opened fire on the police party.

Police returned the fire and wounded the outlaws and later arrested them with stolen valuables and arms.

The outlaws were identified as Shoaib and Kashif. According to West Karachi SSP Dr Hafeezur Rehman, Shaheen

Force Jawans clashed with the robbers bravely and arrested them.

He said the suspects were involved in dozens of incidents of robbery, abduction for ransom and attack on law enforcers. The SSP announced awards for Shaheen Force personnel.

CCTV footage of the encounter has gone viral on social media.

