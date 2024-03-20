Couple detained for violence on 8 years old house help

Couple was resident of Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A couple residing in the residential area of Gujarpura in Lahore has been apprehended by authorities on charges of inflicting violence upon an 8-year-old minor house help.

According to the police, Raees and his spouse Hina Raees are accused of subjecting the young girl named Ariba to torment.

Following the arrest, law enforcement officials have announced that a case will be registered against the couple for domestic violence, pending the results of a medical examination of the victim, Ariba.

Allegations have also surfaced from the parents of the domestic worker, claiming that the couple's children have also been involved in the mistreatment of Ariba.

The incident has drawn attention to the issue of domestic worker rights and child welfare in the community, prompting authorities to take swift action against the accused couple.

Further investigations into the matter are underway to ensure justice for the victim and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.