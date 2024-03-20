Two burglars killed, seven arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Arms, looted valuables seized

Wed, 20 Mar 2024 06:48:30 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed and seven arrested after encounters with police in separate incidents in the city, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

In Nazimabad, police were informed about the presence of two bandits. The law enforcers rushed to the area to nab the outlaws.

To see the police approaching towards them, the robbers opened fire on the police party. Police returned the fire and killed a robber.

His accomplice sustained injuries. He was arrested. A stolen bike, mobile phones and weapons were seized from the bandits.

In Shah Faisal area, a robber was killed by the firing of a security guard deployed at a hotel. The robber was snatching valuables from a family sitting in a car.

The security guard opened fire and killed the outlaw. Police reached the spot and recovered a gun from the dead robber.

In Jamshaid Quarters, six outlaws were arrested after an encounter with police. On information that the outlaws were active in the area, police reached the spot.

The robbers opened fire at the police party. Police returned the fire and injured two robbers who were later arrested along with their four accomplices.

Valuables and weapons were recovered from the arrested robbers.

