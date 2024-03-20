Katcha area robbers murder schoolteacher

Crime Crime Katcha area robbers murder schoolteacher

A video had gone viral featuring teacher Allah Rakhiyo going to school with his gun

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 06:22:32 PKT

KANDHKOT (Dunya News) – Robbers of Katcha area murdered a schoolteacher on Tuesday when he was going to school teach children of a primary class, Dunya News reported.

Two days ago a video had gone viral featuring teacher Allah Rakhiyo going to school with his gun. He continued his mission of teaching children putting his life at risk.

Fearless teacher Allah Rakhiyo Nandwan used to teach children of Katcha area.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Linjar has taken notice of the murder and sought a report from Larkana DIG. He directed him to form an effective plan to launch an operation in Katcha area to arrest the killers.

Talking to the media, the minister said preparation for an operation in Katcha area was in final stage, adding it was the responsibility to safeguard life and property of people.

The interior minister has said the hideouts of the bandits have been burnt, adding those involved in the murder of teacher would be arrested.

Sindh police have claimed to have apprehended eight suspects in connection with the murder of the teacher.

With the murder of the teacher, teachers held protest rallies in different cities of Sindh and demanded the arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

