Robbers deprive people from cash, valuables in Karachi

In another incident, a bandit was injured, arrested after 'encounter' with police

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Armed robbers snatched five mobile phones and Rs30,000 from people sitting in an LPG gas cylinder shop in Federal B area here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

The citizens were sitting in the shop for breaking their fast when the robbers approached them and plundered mobile phones and cash from them and escaped.

The armed robbers escaped with five mobile phones and Rs30,000 in cash from the citizens.

A CCTV footage of the robbery incident went viral in which it could be seen that three robbers were snatching valuable from the people sitting in the shop.

On the other hand, during an alleged police encounter in Zaman Town area of Karachi, a bandit was detained in an injured condition. Weapons and mobile phones were recovered from the suspect.

The arrested suspect was involved in various serious incidents. Police started further investigation.

