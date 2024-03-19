Robbers kill shopkeeper on resistance in Lahore

Investigation is under way

A 40-year-old shopkeeper was murdered by unidentified suspected robbers on resistance during a robbery in Sattokatla here on Monday.

The deceased identified as Rizwan Elahi was present at his store at Ghazi Chowk when robbers barged into his shop and started looting valuables.

When the victim offered resistance, the robbers shot him dead. The dead body was sent to hospital for autopsy.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene started investigation after transferring the dead body to hospital.

The law enforcers recorded statement from other shopkeepers and formed teams to track down the fleeing robbers.

