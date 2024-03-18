Emir Balaj murder case: Police given 5-day physical remand of Ahsan Shah

Ahsan confesses he repeatedly gave information about Emir Balaj to Tefi Butt

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The local court of Lahore has handed over the accused Ahsan Shah to the police on a five-day physical remand.

Shah was arrested in the murder case of Emir Balaj Tipu.

Judicial Magistrate Sadaf Batul sent the accused in the police custody for further investigation.

The police had requested a one week physical remand of the accused, who was a close friend of the deceased Emir Balalj Tipu who allegedly passed information about the victim to the killers.

The judicial magistrate remanded the accused till March 23.

Dunya News has received exclusive details of the confession of the accused.

The Lahore CIA has recorded statements of seven suspects arrested in Emir Balaj Tipu murder case.

The police informed that two shooters and three facilitators were present on the spot to kill Balaj.

Ahsan confessed that he repeatedly gave information about Emir Balaj to Tefi Butt.

Organised Crime DIG Imran Kishor said Emir Balaj Tipu was killed by Tefi Butt for which the police has strong evidences.

It should be noted that Emir Balaj Tipu was murdered in a wedding ceremony on Feb 18.

The Chung Police lodged an FIR under section 302 on the complaint of Emir Balaj Tipu’s brother Emir Musab.

The case was registered against Khawaja Tarif Gulshen, his cousin Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and four other unknown persons.