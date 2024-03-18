Man impersonating as NAB chairman arrested

The operation was conducted by the intelligence wing of NAB

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A man impersonating as NAB chairman was arrested with his aide in Lahore.

The operation was carried out by the intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to details, the suspects Awais Zahoor and Amir Zahoor were involved in looting money from citizens.

The operation was conducted by the intelligence wing after receiving a complaint.

Both the suspects are real brothers and they looted money from the innocent people in the guise of NAB officials. One of them would introduce himself as NAB chairman.

The suspects were later handed over to Chuhng police station for further interrogation.

The NAB urged the citizens to contact its intelligence wing or spokesperson in case of any complaint.