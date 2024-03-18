Iftar Timings Mar 18 - Ramazan 7
Lahore
LHR
06:14 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:44 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:20 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:26 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:44 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Balaj's murder case: Police produce main accused in court today

Balaj's murder case: Police produce main accused in court today

Crime

Suspect was close friend of the deceased

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police will produce main accused of the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu in a court on Monday (today).

CIA police has formally arrested Ahsan Shah, a prime suspect in the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu.

Ahsan Shah has been detained by the CIA police on the charge of facilitating the killers of Balaj. Ahsan Shah was a close friend of Amir Balaj.

Ahsan Shah is accused of having contacts with the nominated accused in the case. He allegedly received money from those who were behind the murder of Balaj for giving them information.

It should be noted that Amir Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckanwala, was killed and two were injured in the firing at a wedding ceremony on Multan Road on February 19.
 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News