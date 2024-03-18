Balaj's murder case: Police produce main accused in court today

Suspect was close friend of the deceased

Published On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 06:42:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police will produce main accused of the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu in a court on Monday (today).

CIA police has formally arrested Ahsan Shah, a prime suspect in the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu.

Ahsan Shah has been detained by the CIA police on the charge of facilitating the killers of Balaj. Ahsan Shah was a close friend of Amir Balaj.

Ahsan Shah is accused of having contacts with the nominated accused in the case. He allegedly received money from those who were behind the murder of Balaj for giving them information.

It should be noted that Amir Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckanwala, was killed and two were injured in the firing at a wedding ceremony on Multan Road on February 19.

