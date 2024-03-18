72 arrested as police launch crackdown on kite flyers in Lahore

LAHORE (Web Desk) –Police on Sunday launched a crackdown on those who were involved in kite flying and manufacturing kites and twines.

In their raids, City and Iqbal Town Division Police arrested 72 kite flyers and registered 29 cases in 24 hours in different areas.

SP City Qazi Ali Raza said kites, chemical string and kite-making raw material worth hundreds of thousands of rupees had been recovered from the possession of the arrested people.

Meanwhile, special police teams are active in Iqbal Town Division and they arrested 27 people for flying kites at night.

SP Akhlaqullah Tarar said a strict action will be taken against those who play this bloody game.

Cantt Division police officials have also instructed the anti-kite teams to be alert during Sher and Iftar.

SP Cant Owais Shafiq said citizens had been asked not to fly kites and cooperate with the police to check kite flying.

Two days ago a seven-year-old boy was injured by the string of a stray kite in Sabzazar area. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken notice of the incident and asked the police to check kite flying by stepping up operation against those involved in kite flying.

