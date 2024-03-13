One robber killed, seven injured in Karachi 'encounters'

Crime Crime One robber killed, seven injured in Karachi 'encounters'

Arms, valuables seized from them

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 07:32:51 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A suspected robber was killed and seven were arrested in separate incidents in several areas of the City here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in B-Federal area, a robber was killed in shootouts with police. His identity could not be ascertained. A stole bike and a pistol were seized from the dead robber.

In the second incident in Shaheed Millat Road area, two alleged robbers were injured and later arrested after a skirmish with police. Police said the arrested robbers were involved in dozens of criminal activities. Cash, arms and valuables were recovered from them.

In yet another incident in Super Highway Gulistan-e-Johar, two robbers were injured and arrested following an encounter with the police. They were identified as Jamil and Tahir.

In another incident in North Karachi area, a robber was arrested after an encounter with the police. He was identified as Kamran. Police said the arrested robber was involved in dozens of heinous crimes.