Man, his two sons murdered over property dispute in Peshawar

A woman was also injured in the firing

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A property dispute claimed three lives of a family in Athal area here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The family had a property dispute with some people in the area, police claimed and said the triple murder was the result of property dispute.

The family members were making arrangements for Iftari when they had a knock at the door. The head of the family went out to see the knocker. In the meantime, the people inside the house heard sound of gunfire. They rushed to the scene and found that some attackers were firing.

The attackers killed three of a family and injured a woman during the scuffle. Police reached the site having being informed.

Police said the deceased included a man and his two sons. A woman was also injured in the firing and admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police were investigating after collecting forensic evidence and started a manhunt for the assailants.



