Kidnapped trader found murdered in Pakpattan

Crime

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – A trader kidnapped a day ago was found murdered in Fareed Nagar area here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the merchant was kidnapped a day ago and police were trying to locate the location of the kidnappers. But on Monday, his body was found in a sack in a deserted area.

The trader was identified as Adil, 55. Police were conducting raids to arrest his abductors.

Police have intensified security in the area and collected evidence to reach out to the outlaws.
 

